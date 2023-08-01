CBC blurred 'opinions' with facts, ‘crossed the line’ during contested Winnipeg election

Facebook/ CBC/Radio-Canada

The state broadcaster has “crossed the line” in reporting opinion as fact during a contested political race, according to the network ombudsman.

Glen Murray, a mayoral hopeful for Winnipeg, lost by 4,391 votes last October 26 after allegations surfaced of improper conduct while serving as acting executive director at the Pembina Institute.

Murray, a former Liberal environment minister in Ontario, attempted a return to public office in the 2022 Winnipeg mayoral contest. However, the bid failed after the CBC reported those allegations last September 29.

The state broadcaster said Murray abruptly quit the Pembina Institute in 2018 “following complaints about his management,” including tardiness, harassment, excessive drinking and “sexual innuendo.”

Murray denied any wrongdoing, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

Though Murray did not attribute the loss to negative coverage, CBC Ombudsman Jack Nagler added: “There is one particular detail of CBC’s story that I felt crossed the line and was unfair.”

Melanie Verhaeghe, senior manager at CBC Manitoba, defended the network’s coverage of Murray as they used named sources.

“The mayor of Winnipeg oversees the running of the city and its $1.9 billion operating budget,” wrote Verhaeghe. “It is a significant job with significant responsibility. Serious candidates should expect scrutiny.”

However, the CBC ombudsman ruled their faulty coverage “crossed the line” in publishing the opinions of Murray’s accusers regarding his fitness to serve as mayor.

“Their opinions on Glen Murray’s suitability as mayor were beside the point,” wrote Nagler. “It didn’t advance the story in a meaningful way.”

The state broadcaster quoted former Pembina Institute co-workers when questioning whether Murray was “fit to be a mayor” or “would be a toxic mayor” if elected.

“To have the article conclude with this section, to have the two speakers serve as the ‘final word’ on the subject, felt like piling on,” wrote the ombudsman.

He acknowledged that Murray led in the polls “in the weeks leading up to the election,” only to lose the race by slim margins.

“With only a few weeks to go before election day, CBC would have been wise to simply let Winnipeggers read the story and process it [independently] as they decided what to make of Glen Murray’s candidacy,” continued Nagler.

After the failed bid to re-enter politics, Murray has found work as a Winnipeg consultant.