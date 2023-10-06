CBC claims its journalists are under attack

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra broke down CBC CEO Catherine Tait's claim that the public broadcaster's journalists are facing increasing threats to their safety. Tait also asserted that the CBC is "defending media freedom" so that their journalists can "stay on the stories that matter" like the pandemic, war in Ukraine, and convoy protests.

As stated by Ezra, "The CBC is defending media freedom? That's what they said. I haven't heard that one before. How are they defending media freedom? Where? When? In some court case that I haven't heard about?"

"They did mention the pandemic. OK, how did the CBC defend press freedom then? They didn't say a word when our reporters were assaulted, either David Menzies or Alexa Lavoie. Or even when the Montreal police tried to search our Airbnb houseboat without a warrant. So what do they mean?" he added.

Ezra went on to say, "They're defending freedom of the press in Ukraine? But they don't even have a reporter in Ukraine. They sent a reporter in like for a few days last year, but unless I've missed it, they haven't had a reporter their for ages."

