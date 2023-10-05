CBC releases its annual report — and it’s a disaster!

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight, Ezra discusses a recent report on CBC's CEO Catherine Tait's claim that Canadian Broadcasting Corporation employees face 'increasing threats to their safety' both online and in the field.

But as we delve into the details, a different picture emerges. Tait asserts that defending media freedom is their mission. Are they truly defending freedom, or is it merely a facade?

CBC's plea for safety seems centered on the notion of online threats. But are they referring to genuine dangers or merely mean tweets?

Their commitment to journalism during significant events like the pandemic and international conflicts sounds impressive, yet the reality is starkly different. With their limited presence in places like Ukraine, their claims seem hollow.

What's more concerning is the CBC's push for media freedom while its own viewership dwindles. Despite substantial funding and a longstanding brand, CBC's market share is a mere 5.8%. Their news audience is even smaller, with only 2.1% of Canadians tuning in.

Translation: We the state broadcaster would love to see the Online Harms Bill become law whittling away further at our already diminished freedom of expression in Canada. https://t.co/oFUv1yr9fJ — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) October 4, 2023

Amid these revelations, CBC's focus on diversity stands out, but not in a positive light. Their boast about 44.5% minority hires in a country like Canada just breeds division rather than unity.

Furthermore, the CBC's call for media freedom aligns with political agendas, specifically the proposed Online Harms Act. This legislation, criticized for its potential to stifle free speech, raises a red flag in the CBC's role in advocating for it.

As Canadians, it's crucial to scrutinize the narratives presented and question the true motives behind the broadcaster's claims.