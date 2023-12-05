CBC cuts 10% of workforce following years of reckless spending: report

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 9,608 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

On Monday, Canada's state broadcaster eliminated 600 jobs amid reports of a significant budget shortfall and out-of-control spending by executives

According to spokesperson Leon Mar, both the CBC and Radio-Canada, its French-language arm, will cut 250 jobs each, while another 100 employees will be let go from other corporate divisions

Although most of the cuts are expected to occur immediately, some will take effect next year.

CBC CEO Catherine Tait suggested inflationary pressures, mounting production costs, and declining ad revenues “created a perfect storm.”

Adrienne Arsenault almost made CBC CEO Catherine Tait swallow her tongue with her brilliant question about Christmas bonuses. pic.twitter.com/IclspMPLri — Matt (@Constantinoplis) December 5, 2023

Naomi Robinson, the corporation’s union branch president, said the network cut jobs due to mounting financial hardship in recent decades, courtesy of successive cuts.

"These job losses will impose additional burdens on employees who are already grappling with making ends meet on wages that have not kept pace with the rising cost of living," she penned in a media statement.

However, the network’s annual budget has increased by $203 million since Justin Trudeau first became prime minister, according to its annual reports.

According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), the number of CBC staffers taking home six-figure salaries has increased yearly since 2015.

In November 2022, they reported more than $156 million in bonuses and pay raises since 2015 — an average annual bonus and pay raise of $14,200 and $1,800, respectively.

According to records detailing their raises, the network went from 438 full-time employees taking home six-figure salaries in 2015/2016 to 949 full-time employees in 2021/2022. Those costs doubled from $59.5 million to $119.5 million during that period.

CBC President Catherine Tait won’t rule out giving substantial bonuses despite laying off hundreds of employees



‘It’s too early to say where we are for this year,’ said the CBC president and CEO.https://t.co/wE72ApICrV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 5, 2023

Despite receiving $1.3 billion in taxpayer dues to fund its mandate last fiscal year, the CBC managed to squander those funds into a potential $125 million shortfall. They blamed the “fierce competition from the digital giants” for the current fiscal tightening.

To recuperate funds, the network has cut $40 million from independent production commissions and program acquisitions, and millions more from its English and French programming budgets. Of the former, CBC will absorb a $25 million hit while Radio-Canada has $15 million less to spend.

Another $25 million would be cut by limiting travel, sponsorships and marketing, and delaying technology initiatives, reported the CBC.

With the media landscape facing financial uncertainty, they no longer remain impervious to tough times with competitor outlets also in rapid financial decline.

In June, Bell Canada Enterprises (BCE) Inc. axed 1,300 positions and shuttered nine radio stations.

Months ago, Toronto Star and other newspapers also cut 600 jobs, representing 60% of its workforce after its parent company sought bankruptcy protection.

The CBC's $1.2 billion budget could pay the salaries of 7,600 new nurses with enough money to cover the annual grocery bills of more than 43,000 families after the fact.



MORE: https://t.co/WSawHLc67h pic.twitter.com/9SYuWoVCzu — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 24, 2023

Moreover, the Crown corporation is also expecting "forecast reductions" to its annual budget next year to offset revenue losses during the COVID pandemic.

Its 2021 annual budget cost taxpayers $1.2 billion, which included $21 million in "immediate operational support" to ensure its "stability during the pandemic."

On top of the pandemic relief, Ottawa allocated an additional "$42 million to help CBC/Radio-Canada recover from the pandemic," as first reported by the National Post.

Despite being hamstrung then, internal records show the network did not cease expansion efforts.

The number of employees earning a six-figure salary rose 14% in 2020/21 and 13% in 2021/22, resulting in 220 more employees receiving a six-figure wage than before the pandemic.

Additionally, the state broadcaster paid out $51 million in bonuses and raises to executives during the pandemic, with only one employee receiving a pay cut.

In 2020/2021, 1,034 employees earned $15,013,838 in salaries, with 1,033 employees earning $15,398,101 the following fiscal year.

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says she's "really looking forward to talking more to Canadians about the future of the CBC."



We have an idea: defund the CBC. pic.twitter.com/2IQ87fQZnC — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 1, 2023

Records show that 144 corporate directors grossed $135,388 annually on average, excluding bonuses and expenses.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, the Trudeau Liberals awarded CBC's former head Hubert Lacroix a retroactive 10.3% pay raise, despite leaving the state broadcaster five years ago. He left in 2018, earning $428,000 annually.

Amid reports of pending job cuts, Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge defended the broadcaster, telling reporters Monday she hopes to start revamping its mandate "as soon as possible."

"Even though there is a very difficult media crisis impacting all our broadcasters right now, we still need to revise CBC/Radio-Canada's mission and mandate and make sure that it fits the current situation, but still making sure that we have a strong public broadcaster," said St-Onge.

Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre says he'll cut the CBC's budget since "they waste an enormous amount of money."



"Governments should only do what the market cannot do."



See all of our coverage at https://t.co/jlM5NR0KDO pic.twitter.com/fgCxRsv5zD — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 22, 2022

However, the Forum for Research and Policy in Communications (FRPC) said the CBC's annual reports from 1937 to 2019 uncovered significant "inconsistencies in [the] presentation" of its data, which made it difficult to track the broadcaster's funding and performance.

It states the annual reports provide "little objective information" about the CBC's fulfillment of its mandate and "so little consistent historical financial information" that parliament's support for its operations "cannot be easily assessed."

They estimated total costs at $80 billion for the network since 1937.

"CBC today provides little, if any, detailed information about the availability of its services in Canada and their use by the public, or about the programming that it produces each year," reads the analysis.