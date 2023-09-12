Tax-funded CBC pays 144 execs while crying for a larger budget
The average annual compensation for the directors was $135,388, before bonuses and other benefits.
The details of the top-heavy management at the state broadcaster were first reported by independent news outlet Blacklock's.
Six-figure executive directors @CBC number 144 at the same time #CBC complained of "immense pressure" on finances. 144 executive directors. https://t.co/nFxPr8SFrq #cdnpoli @ShaunPoulter pic.twitter.com/algpuQ82d6— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) September 12, 2023
The allocation breakdown of top managers included 41 for the network's English-language broadcasts, 45 for French language services, 25 in technology, 11 in finance, and 10 in legal.
69% of CBC's annual $1.3 billion budget is courtesy of the taxpayer.
On the left: the original @CBC bar graph indicating gov't spending (pink) with conveniently-placed tilde. On the right: my corrected version. Is @CBC gov't funded and apt to lie about it? Draw your own bloody conclusion (take note @elonmusk). https://t.co/mTA0yLX2NW pic.twitter.com/PxRJEWiTFy— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 18, 2023
When labelled by Twitter owner Elon Musk earlier this year, CBC was reminded of their status as state-funded media.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau openly accused Elon Musk of “attacking foundational Canadian institutions” Monday after Twitter slapped CBC, Canada’s mostly state funded media outlet with a “government funded” label.https://t.co/wwEOHND6lz— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 18, 2023
The label caused CBC to rage-quit the social media platform for several days before limping back to Twitter.
CBC News caved. They're posting on Twitter again after going on hiatus to protest being labeled "state-funded media" by Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/34nHZkYRac— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 9, 2023
According to Access To Information records obtained by Blacklock's, CBC dished out $156.3 million in pay raises during the COVID pandemic.
An April 20, 2021, briefing note titled Funding Support For The CBC issued by the Heritage Ministry read, “The Covid-19 pandemic and the challenges of covering it put immense pressure on CBC’s workforce, operations, finances and systems."
