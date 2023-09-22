CBC refuses to divulge the value of its enormous leased real estate holdings

Despite revealing it owned $442 million worth of properties across Canada, the state broadcaster said it was unable to disclose the value of properties it leases.

Timon - stock.adobe.com
Canada's state broadcaster, which receives over $1.3 billion in subsidies annually from the federal government, claimed the value of the 80 leased properties could not be divulged as it represents “commercially sensitive” and protected information.

The information, or lack thereof, was admitted in a response to an order paper question posed by Adam Chambers, the Conservative member of Parliament for Ontario's Simcoe North riding.

CBC cancelled eight long-term leases in the 2022-2023 fiscal year: five in Canada, two in Russia and one in Beijing.

The order paper response revealed 12 CBC-owned properties across Canada at a total value of $442 million.

Read the documents:

CBC news
