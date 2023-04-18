CBC's 'policy' is to follow Trudeau's policies
Ezra Levant explains how Twitter's branding of CBC's account as 'government-funded media' is simply a fact.
Watch new episodes every weeknight when you become a RebelNews+ subscriber. Sign up and start your free trial today.
As we reported yesterday, Canada's state broadcaster is upset about Twitter's decision to label its account as "government-funded media." While the CBC attempted to rebuke these claims, Elon Musk, the company's boss, mocked the outlet's outrage.
LOL! Elon Musk “addresses” CBC’s “concerns” in being labelled ‘Government-funded Media’ after the network claimed the warning was inaccurate as they only receive 70% in funding.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 18, 2023
Keep trolling them mate. https://t.co/iUOhPEfsBd
This branding on CBC's Twitter account and Justin Trudeau's defence of "independent journalism" was the topic of Ezra's monologue on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.
Looking at the CBC's rebuttal to musk, Ezra questioned how a company that receives $1 billion from the government could claim to be independent, saying:
First of all, it is a factual fact that they get government money and that's all that's said there. They are a creature of a government statute called the Broadcasting Act and their board is appointed by the government.
Where is the dispute here?
But to claim that are not partisan or not partial? What a joke that is.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.