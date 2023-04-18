CBC's 'policy' is to follow Trudeau's policies

Watch new episodes every weeknight when you become a RebelNews+ subscriber. Sign up and start your free trial today.

As we reported yesterday, Canada's state broadcaster is upset about Twitter's decision to label its account as "government-funded media." While the CBC attempted to rebuke these claims, Elon Musk, the company's boss, mocked the outlet's outrage.

LOL! Elon Musk “addresses” CBC’s “concerns” in being labelled ‘Government-funded Media’ after the network claimed the warning was inaccurate as they only receive 70% in funding.



This branding on CBC's Twitter account and Justin Trudeau's defence of "independent journalism" was the topic of Ezra's monologue on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

Looking at the CBC's rebuttal to musk, Ezra questioned how a company that receives $1 billion from the government could claim to be independent, saying: