Celebrities call for censorship against opponents of child transgender surgeries

A collective of influential figures from the entertainment industry is advocating for the restriction of individuals expressing opposition towards gender transition surgeries involving minors, referred to as "child mutilation."

More than 250 personalities have endorsed a declaration by GLAAD, an LGBT activist organization, urging social media platforms to take stronger measures against content that contradicts the transgender movement.

The statement was made toward Twitter's Elon Musk and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg.

“There has been a massive systemic failure to prohibit hate, harassment, and malicious anti-LGBTQ disinformation on your platforms, and it must be addressed,” the statement said.

The statement went on to claim:

“Dangerous posts (both content and ads) created and circulated by high-follower anti-LGBTQ hate accounts targeting transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming people are thriving across your platforms, directly resulting in terrifying real-life harm.”

The group urged social media platforms to devise a strategy to combat "content that disseminates false information and disinformation regarding medically necessary healthcare for transgender youth," specifically referring to trans surgeries as part of that healthcare.

The statement further requested that the networks engage in censorship of individuals expressing dissenting views regarding the LGBT agenda.

“We speak together with one voice to demand that your companies create and enforce stronger content and ad policies to directly confront the content that is causing online and offline harm to transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people.”

The names of the 50 celebrities who signed the list include Alyssa Milano, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Zooey Deschanel.

Instead of engaging in debates about transgenderism, they are advocating for complete suppression of individuals who dare to stand up for the protection of children.

