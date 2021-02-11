“Check your aversion to Rebel Media”: Feds circulate our report on masks

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal party staffers circulated a story published by Rebel News last year, asking Minister of Health Patty Hajdu and staff to “check” their “aversion” and review our interview concerning a Chinese manufacturer trying to send medical supplies to Canada.

From there, a Hajdu staffer forwarded the email chain to a staffer working for Minister of Procurement Anita Anand.

“Hoping For Some Action By Canadian Officials”

A March 23, 2020 email sent to “Patty Hajdu and staff” acknowledged the office's “aversion” to Rebel News, but asked them to review it anyway.

Hon Patty Hajdu and staff,

Check your aversion to Rebel Media and review this story.

https://www.rebelnews.com/medical_supplier_says_trudeau_government_procurement_process_is_broken_and_time_is_running_out A Canadian has a friend in China with a factory that is offering the Canadian government inventory of medical supplies, masks, and potential production capacity. The Canadian made introductions through the government of Canada's coronavirus procurement website and email, and has not had a reply or action by Canadian officials in a week. Time is running out to secure the Chinese factory's inventory and production capacity. Wednesday deadline? So the Canadian is complaining to Rebel Media about the situation hoping for some action by Canadian officials.

Hajdu Staffer Fowards To Innovation Ministry

From there, Crystal DePeuter forwarded our story to Tasha Ismail, a staffer at the Ministry of Innovation.

Hi Tasha,

Flagging the below. I let the constituent who raised it know I would bring it to the attention of the appropriate office.

Crystal

Innovation Ministry Forward To Procurement Ministry

A few minutes later, Ismail added staffer Dovejot Parmar to the email chain:

Hi Crystal,

Adding in Dove from PSPC. They are handling the procurement side of PPEs.

You can read the full email exchange below.

