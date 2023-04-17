Chicago's new leftist mayor defends violent teenagers, sparks outrage

AP Photo/Paul Beaty

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In downtown Chicago on Saturday night, a group of teenagers unleashed a violent rampage that left two individuals with gunshot wounds. Following the incident, newly elected leftist Mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, addressed the public on Sunday and called for the teenagers not to be "demonized."

A staggering number of more than 100 teenagers were involved in a spate of violent incidents in which cars were set alight, a large-scale brawl broke out and attempts were made to breach police barricades. The aftermath saw two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, sustain gunshot wounds, whilst 15 individuals were subsequently taken into police custody, the Daily Mail reported.

Johnson addressed the backlash against the teenagers who engaged in the violent activity over the weekend. Whilst stating that he did not approve of the destructive behavior witnessed in the Loop and along the lakefront, Johnson also implied that the teenagers should not be solely blamed for their actions. He stated that demonizing youth, who he believes have been deprived of opportunities within their own communities, is not a constructive approach to resolving the issue.

“Our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly, under adult guidance and supervision, to ensure that every part of our city remains both welcome for both residents and visitors,” he stated, adding that it was part of his “comprehensive approach to improve public safety and make Chicago livable for everyone.”

Responding to Johnson's statement, many took issue with the mayor-elect excusing the criminals.

"You couldn’t even make it through the first paragraph without excusing the rioters," wrote End Wokeness.

"Your soft hand position will lead to more crime and more death. You will bankrupt Chicago. Step aside. Citizens deserve to live in a safe city," stated Jack Lombardi.