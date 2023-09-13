China excluded from the latest elections commissioner report

'Safeguarding the integrity of our elections requires the participation and collaboration of a wide range of partners and stakeholders as well as all Canadians,' wrote Commissioner Caroline Simard.

China excluded from the latest elections commissioner report
The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
Remove Ads

Elections Commissioner Caroline Simard dismissed 116 complaints of alleged interference in Canadian elections before the removal of a Chinese spy, who was accused of targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong.

“It is clear the issue of foreign interference weighs heavily on Canadians’ trust in Canada’s institutions and the democratic process,” wrote Commissioner Simard in her annual report to parliament, which was offered without any mention of the Chinese foreign meddling allegations plaguing the current Liberal government.

"Safeguarding the integrity of our elections requires the participation and collaboration of a wide range of partners and stakeholders as well as all Canadians," wrote Simard.

Zhao Wei, a Chinese diplomat assigned to the Toronto consulate, was credibly accused of targeting MP Michael Chong, and was expelled from Canada on May 8, 2023.

Toronto-area Liberal MP Han Dong was previously accused of benefiting from Chinese influence in his nomination campaign.

CSIS leaks to the media suggest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was made aware of the allegations of being the beneficiary of foreign meddling. However, Trudeau refused to disallow Dong's candidacy in the 2019 federal election.

The same leaks allege that 10 other ridings across the country were targets of Chinese influence campaigns, two of which resulted in the ouster of Conservative MPs Kenny Chiu and Alice Wong.

China news Fire Dong
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
fire dong petition
  • By Sheila Gunn Reid

PETITION: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong!

10,278 signatures
Goal: 15,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.