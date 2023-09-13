China excluded from the latest elections commissioner report
'Safeguarding the integrity of our elections requires the participation and collaboration of a wide range of partners and stakeholders as well as all Canadians,' wrote Commissioner Caroline Simard.
Elections Commissioner Caroline Simard dismissed 116 complaints of alleged interference in Canadian elections before the removal of a Chinese spy, who was accused of targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong.
Elections Commissioner @CEF_cce in report to Parliament omits all mention of "China," claims investigators are still on the job after dismissing 116 complaints against foreign agents. https://t.co/rBBVYHC8Vv #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/W3C94acdxt— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) September 13, 2023
“It is clear the issue of foreign interference weighs heavily on Canadians’ trust in Canada’s institutions and the democratic process,” wrote Commissioner Simard in her annual report to parliament, which was offered without any mention of the Chinese foreign meddling allegations plaguing the current Liberal government.
"Safeguarding the integrity of our elections requires the participation and collaboration of a wide range of partners and stakeholders as well as all Canadians," wrote Simard.
Canadian politician and Conservative MP Michael Chong, twice now the target of a suspected Chinese state smear campaign, made his case before American legislators for stronger cooperation to stifle Chinese interference.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 13, 2023
READ MORE: https://t.co/HgHCnmxsVp pic.twitter.com/zsWduErK0a
Zhao Wei, a Chinese diplomat assigned to the Toronto consulate, was credibly accused of targeting MP Michael Chong, and was expelled from Canada on May 8, 2023.
Toronto-area Liberal MP Han Dong was previously accused of benefiting from Chinese influence in his nomination campaign.
Rebel News' David Menzies attempts to drop off a petition at MP Han Dong's constituency office in Toronto. Dong has been the subject of explosive allegations surrounding his ties to the Chinese Communist Party.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 27, 2023
FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/OAIcTiZYTq pic.twitter.com/GC2j2T96Gq
CSIS leaks to the media suggest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was made aware of the allegations of being the beneficiary of foreign meddling. However, Trudeau refused to disallow Dong's candidacy in the 2019 federal election.
The same leaks allege that 10 other ridings across the country were targets of Chinese influence campaigns, two of which resulted in the ouster of Conservative MPs Kenny Chiu and Alice Wong.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
PETITION: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong!
10,278 signatures
Goal: 15,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.