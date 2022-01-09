China's Foreign Ministry criticizes democracy, tells the U.S. to face up to its 'democracy deficit'

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

The United States must face up to its “democracy deficit” instead of promoting democracy worldwide, says China’s Foreign Ministry.

The ministry made its remarks on the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot, which saw hundreds of Trump supporters attempting to storm the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to delay or overturn the certification of the U.S. 2020 Presidential Election.

While the riot was not quite violent or impactful as the Democrats and the mainstream media made it out to be, politicians on the left have used the incident to push for a reshaping of American democracy and the disenfranchisement of conservatives, who they hold accountable for what they deem to be an “insurrection” worse than the events of September 11, 2001.

The Chinese government has spent the entirety of past year criticizing America’s democratic institutions and promoting itself as a better substitute for governance to the world. They also published a 50-page white paper ahead of President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last month, extolling China as a “democracy that works.”

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters that the riot on the U.S. Capitol “shocked the world and provoked deep thoughts,” referring to the sustainability of the Republic – and the fallibility of American democracy and its form of government.

"The numbers from a recent NPR survey reflected general concerns and strong skepticism about American democracy among the American public and the international community," said Wang.

He goes on to say:

American democracy is full of holes and the 'Kabul moment,' when U.S. forces hastily withdrew from Afghanistan, exposed the serious harm caused by imposing American democracy on others.

Like America’s most intelligent critics, Wang, who easily leads the pack on smart anti-American rhetoric, used American’s own publicly-funded broadcaster’s findings to slam American democracy.

Wang’s remarks and his clever use of NPR’s left-wing rhetoric very easily identify fractures in American politics.

Wang continued to slam the American system of government, pointing out that Biden’s Democracy Summit was the country’s attempt to “pretend itself a democratic leader.” China was one of the few countries not invited to the event.

"There is no superior form of democracy in the world, and neither is there one universal model of democracy," Wang said, condemning the two-day event.

He says: