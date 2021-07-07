Chinese propaganda outlet takes to Twitter to mock Second Amendment — too bad Twitter is banned in China

China Xinhua News/Twitter

A Communist Chinese government media outlet tweeted a political cartoon mocking the American Second Amendment right to bear arms over the 4th of July weekend.

The Chinese state-run media outlet Xinhua News tweeted, “How a gun-happy nation spends its #FourthofJuly weekend,” with a pair of U.S. political figures sharing a toast “To freedom,” with a third figure holding a gun saying “… of shooting!” The blood-splattered gun-wielding figure also danced by a gravestone marked “Death from firearm.”

Twitter is officially banned in China, but some Chinese politicians are permitted to use the outlet to share pro-Chinese propaganda messages and criticize other countries.

Chinese cultural ambassador Zhang Heqing shared Xinhua’s tweet, adding, “With gun violence happening almost every day, how much could the human rights be guaranteed? Can that also be called the so-called freedom?”

Xinhua’s political cartoon was met with many responses criticizing the post, with one user writing, “TFW [that feeling when] you come up with a sick burn against the U.S. that you know people back home are going to love, but then you realize they can't see it because you're an oppressive dictatorship that has banned twitter lest they should find out you're an oppressive dictatorship.”

Conservative political pundit Dana Loesch responded to the tweet by posting photos of the Tiananmen Square Massacre by China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops on June 4, 1989, an extremely censored topic in China.

Another user responded with a photo of Uyghur detainees sitting in rows, presumably in one of China’s Uyghur concentration camps that exist throughout the Xinjiang region.