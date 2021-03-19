WATCH: Chris Sky has heated exchange with police
WARNING: graphic language
Viral anti-lockdown activist Chris Sky had a confrontation with officers from York Regional Police in the early morning hours of March 19. Police appeared to show up at Sky's home in King City, a small suburb north of Toronto in York Region. Officers were apparently there to issue a notice to appear in court to Sky, citing a common nuisance charge stemming from an incident involving maskless grocery shopping at a Toronto Longo's location.
In this livestream video posted to his Instagram page, Sky has a lengthy, heated exchange with the numerous York police officers attending the scene.
Sky also released a followup video, assuring his supporters that he was not arrested and that he was safe.
