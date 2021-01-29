Maskless protesters test essential business face covering bylaws in Toronto

Well, the usual gathering of Yahoo Nation protesters in downtown Toronto took a different twist this past weekend. Both this Saturday and last, Toronto police arrested, detained, dispersed and charged these protesters, despite the fact that these gatherings have been going on since April, 2020.

Nevertheless, the demonstration still went on. Protesters marched through the streets of Canada's largest city, but eventually a split occurred in the group, with some breaking off with the intent to exercise their exemption rights and buy some essential goods from the few businesses that were open to indoor shopping in the city's downtown core.

A mainstay of these weekly gatherings, Chris Sky and a number of other shoppers took the march into Shoppers Drug Mart, Longo's and Whole Foods.

Watch for yourself and see what unfolded inside the stores, as Rebel reporter David Menzies was on the scene to capture the commercial chaos as it happened.