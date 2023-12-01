Christine Anderson on how to stop the WHO's power-grabbing health treaties

During the spread of mandated COVID-19 tyranny, Canadians saw just how heavily our elected officials and health bureaucrats deferred to the advice of the unelected oligarchs of the World Health Organization (WHO).

They continued to do so even after much of the WHO’s advice proved to be incorrect, or in the case of their pro-lockdown stance, harmful for society.

In today’s report, we sat down for an exclusive interview with German member of European Parliament Christine Anderson, who was in Vancouver for the first event in her “Make It Your Business” North American tour.

Bad news for Trudeau, good news for the people ✅



The state propagandists bogus Nazi smear campaign against Christine Anderson failed to stop her from bringing truth to Canada.



Full interview & coverage of her “Make It Your Business” tour coming soon at https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/NP67v4kPvP — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 26, 2023

We discuss the new European Citizens Initiative (ECI) for trust and freedom Anderson has help spearheaded, which exposes the World Health Organization’s increasingly tight grip on democratic nations' health sovereignty, and aims to quash some of the WHO’s proposed treaties that will make it easier for them to do so.

🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇦🇺

Dear fellow citizens,



There is really good news❗️ Our fight against the planned #WHO treaties has now overcome another obstacle‼️



Last June, 7 courageous citizens from 7 countries, supported by 5 MEPs, launched the European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) called "Trust &… pic.twitter.com/FSxyOvPnmT — Christine Anderson (@AndersonAfDMdEP) November 22, 2023

Watch the full report above to hear from Anderson about why the ECI matters to all nations that desire to be free, as well as a recent win those who brought it forth have had with the European Commission.

If, like Anderson, you believe our health and emergency care measures should be determined by Canadians — and Canadians only —, go to ExposeTheWHO.com to demand that that Canada never sign a treaty that gives the globalist WHO governance over our nation.