Anti-Israel protesters set up encampment on University of Manitoba campus

X / nancyChippNdale

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The University of Manitoba is the latest Canadian learning institution to have anti-Israel protesters set up on its campus.

A grassy area on the campus in south Winnipeg had about two dozen student protesters set up camp, with plans to run a protest for three days, reports Global News.

The organizers have presented a set of requests, among which is the call for the University of Manitoba to divest from companies they alleged to be complicit in genocide or discriminatory actions against Palestinians, The Canadian Press reports.

TORONTO: Class of young children make a stop by the University of Toronto's (@UofT) anti-Israel student encampments and are encouraged by instructors to raise their fists and chant "Free Palestine".https://t.co/iAWKHLz6Mr pic.twitter.com/BIo57lYufy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 2, 2024

Additionally, they advocate for the suspension of academic exchange programs with Israeli institutions and call on the university to release a public declaration in support of Palestinian rights.

The university has said that it supports the rights of students to express themselves in peaceful protest.

Campus protests started in the United States and have since spread to both Canada and Mexico, with encampments being set up in several provinces.

Tensions have escalated as anti-Israel supporters and their radical Left allies have taken over the McGill campus by setting up an encampment.



FULL REPORT by @ThevoiceAlexa: https://t.co/XVOboe4WGP pic.twitter.com/FSVSIOyIzf — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 7, 2024

According to a Leger survey conducted last week, just 31% of people said they support the encampments while nearly half (48%) said they were against them.

About one in five responded that they did not know.

Protests have been condemned by the premiers of both Ontario and Quebec, with encampments still ongoing at the McGill University in Montreal and the University of Toronto.

UPDATE: David Menzies checks in from the ongoing anti-Israel encampment at the University of Toronto.



U of T officials gave protesters a 10 p.m. deadline to leave last Thursday, but as of Monday afternoon they're still there.https://t.co/iAWKHLz6Mr pic.twitter.com/KzrZRYEtKl — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 6, 2024

"The hatred I have seen on these protests, I've never seen before in my entire 60 years... of living here in Toronto," said Ontario Premier Doug Ford.