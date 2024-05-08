Anti-Israel protesters set up encampment on University of Manitoba campus

The organizers have presented a set of requests, among which is the call for the University of Manitoba to divest from companies they alleged to be complicit in genocide.

  May 08, 2024
The University of Manitoba is the latest Canadian learning institution to have anti-Israel protesters set up on its campus.

A grassy area on the campus in south Winnipeg had about two dozen student protesters set up camp, with plans to run a protest for three days, reports Global News.

The organizers have presented a set of requests, among which is the call for the University of Manitoba to divest from companies they alleged to be complicit in genocide or discriminatory actions against Palestinians, The Canadian Press reports.

Additionally, they advocate for the suspension of academic exchange programs with Israeli institutions and call on the university to release a public declaration in support of Palestinian rights.

The university has said that it supports the rights of students to express themselves in peaceful protest.

Campus protests started in the United States and have since spread to both Canada and Mexico, with encampments being set up in several provinces.

According to a Leger survey conducted last week, just 31% of people said they support the encampments while nearly half (48%) said they were against them.

About one in five responded that they did not know.

Protests have been condemned by the premiers of both Ontario and Quebec, with encampments still ongoing at the McGill University in Montreal and the University of Toronto.

"The hatred I have seen on these protests, I've never seen before in my entire 60 years... of living here in Toronto," said Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

