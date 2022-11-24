Chrystia Freeland and financial institutions are afraid of Fox News attacking them over freezing of bank accounts

E-transfer (Canada):

On day 30 of the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC), Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland testified for over half of the day just before Prime Minister Trudeau takes the stand on the last day, which is tomorrow on November 25, 2022.

Chrystia Freeland brags to an IMF hosted panel about increasing the carbon tax despite record high cost of living and gas prices for CDNs:



"we increased it this year, even in the face of higher inflation, and to me that shows meaningful commitment"https://t.co/dmMRQZ3H90 pic.twitter.com/y3O4VchVXY — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) June 20, 2022

During the cross-examinations, Freeland was asked about a reference to the large American television channel, Fox News by a lawyer for the government of Canada.

On the bad press received for freezing bank accounts, Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland says attacks from Fox News were "a problem" because big Cdn banks have a significant US customer base which could be harmed.



MORE: https://t.co/aITJqH3UGQ pic.twitter.com/Cy0AU2jXdK — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 24, 2022

She expressed that it was ‘significant’ that Fox News called out her and the financial institutions that were breaching the civil liberties of Canadian citizens over her call to freeze peaceful trucker convoy protesters’ bank accounts.

Canadian 'Freedom Convoy': TD Bank freezes accounts with $1.1M for trucker protest https://t.co/MXCHMZeA23 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 14, 2022

“The Fox News reference there is especially significant because many Canadian banks have significant operations in the United States and so having Fox News attack you isn't a problem only because Canadians might be watching.”

Freeland continued by mentioning that the bank’s own American customers will be watching and how that is a “problem” because of how they’ll perceive the government's overreach.

“But if you have a big U.S. operation, it's a problem because your American customers will be watching. And I do think that was a problem that was legitimate to raise, and I was concerned about it.”

Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland: "as of today, a bank or other financial service provider will be able to immediately freeze or suspend an account without a court order."



"they will be protected from civil liability for actions taken in good faith."https://t.co/DEN7zzSz9G pic.twitter.com/cm2HkTe61O — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 14, 2022

The Emergencies Act Inquiry is an automatic response to Trudeau’s invocation to the Emergencies Act back in February 2022 where he used martial law powers to squash the peaceful protest in Ottawa.

Tens of thousands of Canadians gathered in the country’s capital protesting provincial, and federal vaccine mandates and other COVID restrictions across the nation. It began with the cross-country trucker vaccine mandate early January.