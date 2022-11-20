Taking a closer look at Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland's relationship with the WEF

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid took a look at official records detailing communication between Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and the World Economic Forum, where she sits on the board of directors.

Freeland sits on the World Economic Forum’s board of trustees. So who does she work for? The World Economic Forum? Or Canadians? What does she do when those interests compete? What side does she choose? I think we know the answer to that.

But I found this order paper response very interesting. Actually unbelievable. And I checked my theory about believability, and I'll show you that in a second. First, I want to show you why I went about checking my theory.

According to the documents returned by the finance ministry and Freeland’s office, she's only had four communications with the World Economic Forum in three years. How is it possible that someone who sits on the board of directors at the World Economic Forum would only have four communications, which includes letters and phone calls, in nearly four years?