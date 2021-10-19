Church in Peerless Lake, Alberta destroyed in suspicious morning fire

  • By Rebel News
  • October 19, 2021
Church in Peerless Lake, Alberta destroyed in suspicious morning fire
RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire which took place at a church last week in northern Alberta.

The fire, which Mounties are calling suspicious, completely destroyed the structure in Peerless Lake on the morning of October 15.

Red Earth Creek RCMP received a report of the fire at 9 a.m., which is believed to have started around 6 a.m.

Peerless Lake Fire Services responded, but were unable to save the building. No one is believed to have been hurt.

