Church in the Vine granted leave to appeal $80k COVID conviction

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

The Edmonton church, and one of the c-pastors, Tracy Fortin, were given an $80,000 fine for obstructing provincial inspectors attempting to enter the church's sanctuary during prayer and worship services.

NEWS RELEASE 🚨



Update: Church in the Vine and Pastor Tracy Fortin granted leave to appeal conviction by Alberta’s top court



Pastor Tracey Fortin and Church in the Vine have achieved a small but critical legal victory this week in their ongoing battle to overturn obstruction… pic.twitter.com/pn6zUhpwjl — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) May 12, 2023

According to The Democracy Fund press release:

Justice Frans Slatter of the Court of Appeal of Alberta released a decision earlier this week in which he acknowledges that Fortin and Church in the Vine have raised a question of law that is sufficiently important to justify review by a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeal. The pastor and the church were convicted of breaching the Public Health Act and cumulatively fined more than $80,000 after allegedly refusing to allow a public health inspection to occur during a religious service. They unsuccessfully appealed to the Alberta Court of King's Bench before the highest court in Alberta granted them leave to appeal their conviction this week. The Democracy Fund (TDF) hired James Kitchen to bring the leave application on behalf of Fortin and the church. TDF has now retained Kitchen to argue the appeal, which is expected to turn on whether the trial judge erred in summarily dismissing the appellants' Charter application without hearing evidence.

Church in the Vine (CITV) is being helped by your generous tax-deductible, crowd-funded donations to https://t.co/MlgJ5QtnlR. Their legal fees are being covered by the registered Canadian charity, @TDF_Can . Thanks to all who donate to that important cause. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 16, 2022

To support Pastor Tracy and Church in the Vine, please make a tax-deductible to www.SavePastorTracy.com