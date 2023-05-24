Church in the Vine granted leave to appeal $80k COVID conviction
The Democracy Fund (TDF) hired James Kitchen to bring the leave application on behalf of Fortin and the church.
The Edmonton church, and one of the c-pastors, Tracy Fortin, were given an $80,000 fine for obstructing provincial inspectors attempting to enter the church's sanctuary during prayer and worship services.
NEWS RELEASE 🚨— The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) May 12, 2023
Update: Church in the Vine and Pastor Tracy Fortin granted leave to appeal conviction by Alberta’s top court
Pastor Tracey Fortin and Church in the Vine have achieved a small but critical legal victory this week in their ongoing battle to overturn obstruction… pic.twitter.com/pn6zUhpwjl
According to The Democracy Fund press release:
Justice Frans Slatter of the Court of Appeal of Alberta released a decision earlier this week in which he acknowledges that Fortin and Church in the Vine have raised a question of law that is sufficiently important to justify review by a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeal.
The pastor and the church were convicted of breaching the Public Health Act and cumulatively fined more than $80,000 after allegedly refusing to allow a public health inspection to occur during a religious service. They unsuccessfully appealed to the Alberta Court of King's Bench before the highest court in Alberta granted them leave to appeal their conviction this week.
The Democracy Fund (TDF) hired James Kitchen to bring the leave application on behalf of Fortin and the church. TDF has now retained Kitchen to argue the appeal, which is expected to turn on whether the trial judge erred in summarily dismissing the appellants' Charter application without hearing evidence.
Church in the Vine (CITV) is being helped by your generous tax-deductible, crowd-funded donations to https://t.co/MlgJ5QtnlR. Their legal fees are being covered by the registered Canadian charity, @TDF_Can . Thanks to all who donate to that important cause.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 16, 2022
To support Pastor Tracy and Church in the Vine, please make a tax-deductible to www.SavePastorTracy.com
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.