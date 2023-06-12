Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity (OFFICAL TRAILER)
Watch the first official trailer for our upcoming documentary.
We are thrilled to announce the release of our new documentary “Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity” is set to embark on a nationwide tour in July. This groundbreaking film sheds light on the challenges faced by Christian communities in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic and their struggle to uphold faith during a time of great adversity.
The tour promises to be an enlightening and thought-provoking experience, providing audiences with a deep understanding of the issues at hand, and we're inviting you to be a part of this journey by attending one of our screenings.
You can find the full schedule and book your tickets on our tour page: SaveTheChristians.com.
For early access to exclusive content and to stay up-to-date with our latest releases, we encourage you to sign up for RebelNewsPlus.com.
- By Kian Simone
