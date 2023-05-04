BREAKING: City of Monash CANCELS Drag Storytime amid community backlash
The event targeted children aged between one and six
Victoria Police have advised The City of Monash to cancel their Drag Storytime event, according to council officials.
The May 19 event was scheduled to celebrate the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).
The Council claims it is cancelling the event due to staff, attendees, and facilities safety concerns. Monash CEO Dr Andi Diamond confirmed that the decision was made following consultation with the police, alleging there were repeated threats of violence and intimidation against councillors, families, the performer, and council staff.
The event has drawn significant attention after concerned parents were made aware the event was targeted towards children ages between one and six.
LEAVE THE CHILDREN ALONE!— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 4, 2023
Full video: https://t.co/aDguUHvXG5 pic.twitter.com/EARBeh46yS
The Council claims they have received “hateful, threatening commentary and misinformation being spread online, via email, and over the phone.”
The City of Monash published the following statement:
Monash Council’s Drag Storytime IDAHOBIT event has been cancelled after a briefing by Victoria Police advising of the risks to the safety of staff, attendees and Council facilities. In the interests of safety, the event will not proceed.
Monash CEO Dr Andi Diamond said the decision was made in consultation with Victoria Police following repeated threats of violence and intimidation against Councillors, families booked to attend the event, the performer and Council staff.
“This event has attracted significant attention with hateful and threatening commentary and misinformation spread online, via email and directly over the phone. It is incredibly disappointing to have to cancel an event designed to celebrate the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia but we were left with no choice after Victoria Police advised Council of the risks associated with holding the event.
“Councillors and staff have received messages that nobody should be expected to receive in their workplace, as have our LGBTIQA+ community. In recent days these threats have escalated to direct threats of violence involving the event itself.
“Our drag storytime event was designed to introduce children to diverse role models and encourage acceptance, love, and respect of our LGBTIQA+ community. It is so disappointing that some people have a long way to go before this is achieved.
“We understood this was not for everyone and scheduled it outside our regular library programs so that parents planning to bring their children were making a deliberate choice to attend. Unfortunately, some in the community were not willing to allow that choice. In the end we were unable to guarantee that we would be able to hold the event safely.
“I apologise to our LGBTIQA+ community for this outcome. I hope they understand we did not make this decision lightly and we share their disappointment; Council remains committed to delivering on the outcomes and goals of our recently endorsed LGBTIQA+ Action Plan,” said Dr Diamond.
- By Avi Yemini
