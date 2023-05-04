BREAKING: City of Monash CANCELS Drag Storytime amid community backlash

Victoria Police have advised The City of Monash to cancel their Drag Storytime event, according to council officials.

The May 19 event was scheduled to celebrate the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

The Council claims it is cancelling the event due to staff, attendees, and facilities safety concerns. Monash CEO Dr Andi Diamond confirmed that the decision was made following consultation with the police, alleging there were repeated threats of violence and intimidation against councillors, families, the performer, and council staff.

The event has drawn significant attention after concerned parents were made aware the event was targeted towards children ages between one and six.

The Council claims they have received “hateful, threatening commentary and misinformation being spread online, via email, and over the phone.”

The City of Monash published the following statement: