CNN says Biden admin inherits “nonexistent” vaccine plan, with no credit given to Operation Warp Speed

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

CNN is refusing to give credit to the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, despite its successful inoculation of nearly one million Americans on average, per day. Under a dire headline posted on CNN, the news organization claimed “Biden inheriting nonexistent coronavirus vaccine distribution plan and must start ‘from scratch,’ sources say.”

An anonymous source told CNN, “There is nothing for us to rework. We are going to have to build everything from scratch.” The network also notes that Biden intends to fight the spread of COVID-19 by delivering 100 million vaccine shots in his first 100 days in office as his top priority, which CNN describes as “goals that will shape whether Biden’s first years in office are ultimately deemed successful.”

Contrary to CNN’s scaremongering headline, Operation Warp Speed has been a resounding success and has already made Biden’s job a lot easier than the network portrays.

“Vaccinations in the U.S. began Dec. 14 with health-care workers, and so far 17.2 million shots have been given, according to a state-by-state tally by Bloomberg and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the last week, an average of 912,497 doses per day was administered,” Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

COVID-19 inoculations in the United States make up a third of all vaccinations for the disease worldwide to date.

According to Bloomberg, Trump deserves some credit for initiating Operation Warp Speed to quickly develop vaccines for the virus. “Coronavirus vaccines are coming to market at a record pace, shaving years off the typical development time. That speed has been financed in part by rich countries like the U.S., whose Operation Warp Speed program helped subsidize development and manufacturing of half a dozen novel vaccines,” reports the site.

The Moderna vaccine was developed in conjunction with the program and is already being distributed. Studies have shown the vaccine to be 95 per cent effective and it does not require extreme cold storage like Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first to be approved by the FDA for emergency use.

Under the preexisting Trump administration plan, the rollout of the vaccine gives responsibility to local and state governments, who know how best to prioritize their distribution for local populations. Republican-run states like South Dakota and Florida have enjoyed greater success with the distribution of the vaccine compared to their Democratic counterparts in California and New York, which have been impeded by stricter regulations on distribution and prioritization.