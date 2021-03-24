Colorado shooting suspect has history of assaulting, threatening classmates

Boulder Police

The suspected shooter who claimed the lives of 10 people at a Colorado supermarket on Monday reportedly has a history of threatening his school classmates with filing fake hate crime charges against them, including after physically assaulting them.

On Tuesday, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was arrested and charged with ten counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 10 victims, including a police officer, who were shot and killed at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder.

Since his arrest, numerous details about Alissa’s social media activity have come to light, including those that might paint him as an “anti-racist activist.” His Facebook page was populated with anger towards former President Donald Trump and advocacy for Muslim immigrants.

Contrary to his family's claims to the Daily Beast that his violence was motivated by being a victim of “bullying” in high school, Alissa’s former classmates claim that it was the other way around.

“The guy used to get bullied a lot in high school. He was like an outgoing kid, but after he went to high school and got bullied a lot, he started becoming anti-social,” said Alissa’s brother, Ali Alissa.

However, Alissa has a history of violence in school, such as when he left a classmate “crying and throwing up” during a violent assault in 2017. He is said to have “blacked out” during the episode. A police report states that two months into the 2017-2018 school year at Arvada West High School, Alissa assaulted another student who he claimed was bullying him. Alissa’s attack left the victim bruised and bloody.

Fox 31 reports that Alissa punched the classmate and continued to hit him as he lay on the ground. He later went on to justify the attack by claiming the victim had “made fun of him” and called him racist names weeks earlier. The claim was not corroborated by other classmates, and Alissa was found guilty of third-degree assault.

Another report by the Denver Post that interviewed Alissa’s wrestling team classmate, Dayton Marvel, said that in Alissa’s senior year, “during the wrestle-offs to see who makes varsity, he actually lost his match and quit the team and yelled out in the wrestling room that he was like going to kill everybody.”

“Nobody believed him. We were just all kind of freaked out by it, but nobody did anything about it,” said Marvel. “He would talk about him being Muslim and how if anybody tried anything, he would file a hate crime and say they were making it up.”

Despite Alissa’s own efforts to portray himself as a victim, it would appear that he was the aggressor in most, if not all reported instances of violence.