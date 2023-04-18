Comedian Bill Maher calls out 'moral and intellectual cowardice' in society
On Monday afternoon, a brief video clip of comedian Bill Maher circulated on Twitter. In it, Maher makes the observation that "nobody ever gets cancelled for being too woke."
During Monday's episode of "Piers Morgan: Uncensored," comedian Bill Maher, a guest of host Piers Morgan, expressed his opinion that people have become so conditioned by social media and activists that even when someone makes an outrageously absurd statement, most people will simply accept it without question. Maher's comments suggest that society has become overly tolerant of extreme views due to social conditioning.
"Nobody ever gets cancelled for being too woke...— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 17, 2023
"You can say the craziest thing, like 'men can have babies' and nobody will say anything."@billmaher | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/8O98S6B1kP
“Nobody ever gets canceled for being too woke. So you can say the craziest thing, like ‘men can have babies’ and then nobody will — even though people are thinking, ‘well, that’s kind of nuts,’ nobody will say it. They’ll just fall in line,” Maher stated.
“Uh, yeah, exactly, that’s what I’ve always thought,” Maher added, prompting laughs from Morgan. “Sure. I saw a dude who was glowing yesterday. And that’s the problem.”
“Totally insane,” the host responded.
“Cowardice,” Maher countered.
“Yes, it is. It’s moral cowardice,” Morgan agreed, but Maher suggested it was also “intellectual cowardice.”
Morgan highlighted that some individuals refrained from expressing their opinions due to fear, and their apprehension was warranted, given the fact that they had witnessed others being cancelled for opposing specific agendas.
"They’ve seen people around them literally getting canceled, getting shamed and abused," Morgan continued, with Maher agreeing. "Hounded out of jobs — they think, 'I don’t want it to happen to me.'"
