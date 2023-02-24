Commercial seal exports shrink to next to nothing under Liberals

The Senate is conducting hearings on the marketing of seal products. The hunt is seen as an important financial industry and cultural practice for Canada's northern residents.

According to Senate Fisheries Commitee documents obtained by Blacklocks, exports of seal products are at $275,000 annually, down from $34 million in 2006, before a European ban on seal products took hold in 2009.

The documents, submissions from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, explained how dire the situation has become for the commercial seal hunt:

Seal food products which typically consist of bulk seal oil in 200 litre drums, pasteurized, are traditionally exported to Norway and Hong Kong.

Seal meat has historically been exported to South Korea and Hong Kong.

In the past a significant amount of seal penis (bulk frozen) referred to as ‘seal organs’ has been exported as food from Newfoundland and Labrador to Hong Kong and Japan.

The seal genitals are used in traditional Asian medicines, virility medicines, and to enhance athletic performance.

In 2017, Facebook began blocking ads of seal products, though the sale of seal goods is not banned in North America, nor Asia.

