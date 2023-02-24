Commercial seal exports shrink to next to nothing under Liberals

E-transfer (Canada):

According to Senate Fisheries Commitee documents obtained by Blacklocks, exports of seal products are at $275,000 annually, down from $34 million in 2006, before a European ban on seal products took hold in 2009.

DOCUMENTS: Once-lucrative Atlantic sealing industry reduced to exporting few dollars' worth of frozen mammal penises to two Asian markets: "Animal rights groups had major impacts. " https://t.co/c1zQE3OpO5 #cdnpoli @FishOceansCAN @InspectionCan pic.twitter.com/gZp9sF0g87 — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) February 24, 2023

The documents, submissions from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, explained how dire the situation has become for the commercial seal hunt:

Seal food products which typically consist of bulk seal oil in 200 litre drums, pasteurized, are traditionally exported to Norway and Hong Kong. Seal meat has historically been exported to South Korea and Hong Kong. In the past a significant amount of seal penis (bulk frozen) referred to as ‘seal organs’ has been exported as food from Newfoundland and Labrador to Hong Kong and Japan.

The seal genitals are used in traditional Asian medicines, virility medicines, and to enhance athletic performance.

#DYK? For the past 5 years, Canada has recognized National Seal Products Day thanks to former Senator Hervieux-Payette. On May 20, the importance of seal hunting and the sealing industry for #Inuit communities and Canada’s coastal regions is at the forefront!#SenCA pic.twitter.com/Oh1xaExcfF — Senate of Canada (@SenateCA) May 20, 2022

The Senate is conducting hearings on the marketing of seal products. The hunt is seen as an important financial industry and cultural practice for Canada's northern residents.

Today is National #Seal Products Day. The harvesting of seals has always been an integral part of #Inuit culture and survival. I’m very proud to wear seal products, and am happy to support the sealing industry. #Nunavut pic.twitter.com/FpNYZa7kHt — Hunter Tootoo (@HunterTootoo) May 20, 2018

In 2017, Facebook began blocking ads of seal products, though the sale of seal goods is not banned in North America, nor Asia.