Common sense, low taxes, conservative values: Alberta Proud endorses Danielle Smith

On Tuesday, April 4 in Calgary, a group by the name of Alberta Proud presented the: "Can't Stop Alberta" tour.

Topic's on the group's agenda included jobs, affordability and education, which were examined by speakers Kris Sims, from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, and Josh Andrus, from Project Confederation.

In the second half of the night, we heard from Rick Bell from the Calgary Sun, Kristy Koehler from Common Sense Calgary and Dan McLean, city councillor for Ward 13, who touched on crime and public safety.

Safety has been a concern for Calgarians for many months. Things are so bad that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was forced to step in last week, helping oversee Calgary's efforts to increase safety measures such as more police and peace officers.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek has previously expressed her deep desire to defund the police.

Alberta is just one month away from its provincial election which has folks gathering together to focus on and discuss what this province needs to flourish.

The event was hosted by Lindsay Wilson, who said the goal was to connect with everyday Albertans. This meant trying to unleash conservatives' voices, and trying to get through to average everyday people and turning apathy on its head.

Wilson explained that Alberta Proud believes the United Conservative Party, now led by Smith, needs four more years of time to govern, not a return to former New Democrat premier Rachel Notley.

