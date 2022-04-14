Conservative contender Leslyn Lewis delivers passionate speech to hundreds in Abbotsford

Twitter / ﻿Leslyn Lewis﻿﻿

On Wednesday, over 300 people flocked to Abbotsford, British Columbia's Garden Park Tower to hear a speech from — and get a chance to meet — Conservative Party leadership contender Dr. Leslyn Lewis. The event was one of two campaign stops in the Fraser Valley area that day, before the Haldimand-Norfolk MP made her way to events in the Metro Vancouver area today.

Hundreds gather in Abbotsford B.C. to hear from Conservative Party Leadership Candidate Dr. Leslyn Lewis. Full report coming soon at https://t.co/MNxMG7ID7G https://t.co/a1doi6FKvh — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) April 14, 2022

Amongst the predominantly social conservative crowd was former Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jensen and former Reform Party leader Stockwell Day, who were both in attendance to lend Dr. Lewis their support.

Rebel News was on the scene to cover the Lewis' message of unity and to get feedback from those in attendance about their thoughts on Dr. Lewis and the race.

Our full report on what took place, including interviews with Jensen and Day, will be available at our website with the latest on the race at www.LeadershipReports.ca.