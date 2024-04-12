Conservative MP slams Trudeau as a 'narcissist' before having mic cut off during debate on BC opioid crisis

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Conservative MP Dr. Stephen Ellis lambasted what he referred to as the "delusional NDP-Liberal government" over failed drug enforcement policies that have resulted in an increase in overdose deaths in British Columbia.

During Thursday’s question period, the Cumberland—Colchester MP criticized the government’s approach, and would even have his microphone cut after he gave an off-the-cuff diagnosis of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s mental state.

Conservative MP Stephen Ellis slams the "delusional" Liberal-NDP coalition for supporting regulated hard drugs as a solution to the addiction crisis.



"300% more government-issued opioids are being seized by police in British Columbia," he says. https://t.co/t50c3TNz74 pic.twitter.com/8WliFgyky4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 11, 2024

“More drugs on the street mean the street prices for opioids are falling across this country,” Ellis said. “This delusional NDP-Liberal government wants you to think that giving out free drugs to our most vulnerable is a cure. But Canadians know this is nonsense. When will this narcissistic prime minister, who's not worth the cost, crime, or corruption end this cruel—” Ellis said before being silenced.

Ellis was asked to rephrase his statement by Deputy Speaker of the House Chris D’Entrement, to which the MP responded, "Given the fact that I have practice as a physician for a long time, that's the diagnosis, Mr. Speaker.”

The Liberal Minister for Mental Health and Addictions Ya’ara Saks responded to Ellis by claiming that the Conservatives were trying to “sow fear and stigma.”

As overdose deaths continue to skyrocket across the country, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Ya'ara Saks is standing by her government's support for 'safe supply' drugs.



MORE: https://t.co/WnNqaLorQc pic.twitter.com/6XDnbMyHhT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 20, 2024

“The RCMP says there is no evidence to suggest widespread diversion of drugs from prescribed alternatives is happening.” The term “prescribed alternatives” is clearly defined on the government of BC’s website as “prescribed alternatives are one part of the Province’s work to address the toxic-drug crisis.”

A record 2,511 British Columbians died of fatal overdoses last year — continuing the upward trend of drug-related deaths this past decade.



MORE: https://t.co/fWwIqqPQO5 pic.twitter.com/0wtEysK0Qt — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 26, 2024

“Prescribed alternatives are not the issue, Mr. Speaker,” Saks continued. “The RCMP says there is no evidence to suggest widespread diversion of drugs from prescribed alternatives is happening,” she said, with “diversion” being the practice of switching out prescribed drugs for what’s available on the street.

“Any diversion is illegal in this country,” she said.