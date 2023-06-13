Controversy surrounds Lisa Wilkinson's Logie award as Channel Ten files police complaint

Television sources have said it is unlikely Lisa Wilkinson will be stripped of the Logie award she won for her interview with Brittany Higgins.

Meanwhile, Channel Ten have made a complaint to police over the leaking of pre-interview conversations between Wilkinson and Higgins.

Calls for The Project’s former host to have her Silver Logie award rescinded reached a crescendo after leaked conversations appeared to show Wilkinson coaching the former Liberal staffer in how to frame rape allegations.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford told Seven’s Sunrise program that Wilkinson had walked “a fine line” between preparing Higgins and putting words in her mouth.

But industry sources said the Logie was awarded to The Project team rather than to Wilkinson personally, and there was “no rule in the guidelines” to say when, or if, an award should ever be returned.

Ten were reportedly furious that conversations in the lead up to the interview were leaked to the rival Seven network.

Thomson Geer law firm partner Marlia Saunders, who is acting for Network Ten, said an official complaint had been made to the Australian Federal Police.

She said release of the recordings appeared to constitute contempt of court.

She said the material used was obtained via coercive subpoenas for Bruce Lehrmann’s criminal trial – though it was never played during the trial - and should never have been shared with the media.

The recordings include Wilkinson describing former defence Minister Linda Reynolds as “a nobody” and an “idiot”, and saying “who is this f***king woman”.

She also makes fun of Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price’s name and seems to be mocking black people.