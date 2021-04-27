Cops vs. Cops: On-duty, off-duty officers argue over pandemic enforcement

Support our livestreams Donate to have your comment read live during our daily livestreams. Rebel Chats

A clip shared by independent MPP Randy Hillier depicting an argument over COVID enforcement got a lot of traction on social media recently.

At first glance, the video seems like the usual fare for Canada during the pandemic. Arguing over enforcement, property rights, religious gatherings — the (sadly) common theme seen across the country. But this incident was different. It turns out that those arguing with the Aylmer police were actually police officers themselves.

The officers attending the Church of God in Aylmer were charged for their involvement in the allegedly illegal gathering.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, host Ezra Levant shared his thoughts on the discussion between the officers, and how this type of confusion is making Ontario look like a failed state.