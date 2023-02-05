Cosmin Dzsurdzsa of True North explains his scoop on the government's nonsensical emissions policies

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid spoke to Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@CosminDZS on Twitter) from True North about his incredible access to information expose, “The Fertilizer Files”. The first instalment of Cosmin's scoop "blows a hole in the Trudeau narrative that these fertilizer targets are just a voluntary thing that goodhearted farmers who don't care about the size of their yield or their input costs are going to do to help fight climate change," Sheila commented.

As Cosmin explains, the government has maintained that emission reduction targets are voluntary, but internally, it turns out they're considering other options. On top of that, "if you say that it is never going to be voluntary, they're accusing you of fake news and misinformation," Sheila added.

Watch the full interview to hear more about how the government's internal documents show that they were aware their proposals would have a negligible impact on pollution, but dramatic negative consequences on Canada's agricultural yields.

