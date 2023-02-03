What do the Trudeau Liberals know about their own carbon emissions? Nothing, it turns out

How much do the Liberals know about their own carbon footprint? As it turns out, the answer is pretty much nothing.

The same crowd that can speak with absolute certainty about the amount of carbon tax you need to pay to keep the global temperature from rising beyond 1.5 degrees from pre-industrial times has no interest in tabulating their own greenhouse gas emissions.

We learned today through a series of government responses to Opposition order paper questions that the same furious attention paid to the tailpipe of your SUV has not ever been paid to the jet engine of Trudeau's Challenger fleet.

“They won’t tell us how much the tax will cost, will he tell us how much carbon he emitted in that month?”



Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre grills PM Justin Trudeau for raising the carbon tax on Canadians while his July flights released 120 tons of carbon dioxide. pic.twitter.com/O3f0a48mx8 — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) October 5, 2022

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis (my own MP) discovered that the Privy Council Office has never run the numbers on Trudeau's carbon footprint for his work or personal travel.

Then fellow Conservative MP Gerard Deltell found out that Environment and Climate Change Canada has not calculated the carbon footprint to send an army of Canadian delegates to last year's UN climate change conference in Sharm El-Shaikh, Egypt.

They don't even try to tack these things.

We do, however, know these high-flying hypocrites have spent at least $622,000 on flights to the Egyptian resort town — and that number is expected to rise.

An order paper question by another Conservative member of Parliament, Clifford Small, revealed that for any liquefied natural gas project to go ahead in Canada, the company proposing it must calculate the greenhouse gas emissions of the project and also the fuel source it promises to offset.

Only your emissions are making the oceans boil! Their emissions are the cost of doing the business of saving the planet. That's why they need all those private jets.

.@RebelNewsOnline's @ezralevant shares his experience on the ground at Davos.



At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023, the powerful 'elite' fly in on their private jets and helicopters to tell us to cut down on our carbon emissions.pic.twitter.com/KSzZcHANAY — Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) February 3, 2023

As David Menzies always says: Rules for thee, but not for me! It's the Liberal way.

GUEST: Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@CosminDZS on Twitter) from True North joins us to discuss his incredible access to information expose, “The Fertilizer Files”.