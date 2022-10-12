UPDATE: Court adjourned until Jan. 2023 for Scottish woman charged after warrantless police search

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Callum Smiles PETITION: Stand With Gabbie Gabbie was forcibly arrested in her house by a large policeman. Now, the police are trying to fine her for allegedly assaulting a police officer. If you denounce the treatment Gabbie and her her family received and stand with them, sign this petition. 148 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

The case of a mother and daughter being dragged through Scotland's justice system after an overzealous officer responded to an alleged breach of COVID restrictions has been adjourned until January 2023.

During the height of pandemic lockdown craziness in January 2021, police in Aberdeen, Scotland, were tipped off to an apparent illegal house party. Upon the officers arrival at the home of Gabbie Burnett, officers forced their way into Gabbie's home without a search warrant.

Gabbie and her mother, Julie, told the officers to leave. Instead, the officers forced their way into the Burnetts home. In the confusion, Gabbie tripped and ended up suffering a seizure. Remarkably, the officers instructed her mother and younger brother to stay away from her as well.

More stunning, the police even levied charges against Gabbie over the incident. Because of this police overreach and abuse of civil liberties, Rebel News hired one of Scotland's top law firms — Levy McRae, the same lawyers who represented Scotland’s former first minister Alex Salmond in his criminal case against the Scottish government — to defend Gabbie.

To learn more about how we plan to help right this wrong, visit StandWithGabbie.co.uk.

In an update to Gabbie's situation, Rebel News freelance reporter Callum Smiles was outside of the Aberdeen District Court this morning as Gabbie was set for an appearance.

Callum Smiles @CSmiles_News is outside of Aberdeen District Court now for @RebelNews_UK and @RebelNewsOnline

to give updates on the case of Gabbie Burnett.

Head to https://t.co/UjDbVvW2Ll to find out more and help fund the good fight!#StandWithGabbie pic.twitter.com/hjshQrGlQf — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) October 12, 2022

Smiles spoke to Gabbie and her mother Julie ahead of the day's proceedings.

“I feel that it's been put off so long because I think they're trying to make it disappear,” Julie told Smiles. “I think they want it to go away.” But just because she thinks the police would prefer the story went away, Julie was skeptical of the court handling the case fairly.

“I don't think it's going to go in our favour at all,” she continued. “I think they're just trying to paint us as the bad ones because they've messed up so badly that they have to try and make us look like we've actually done something when we haven't.”

WATCH: Callum Smiles (@CSmiles_News) gets an exclusive interview with Julie and Gabbie Burnett before their court appearance in Aberdeen District Court.



Head over to https://t.co/sLaSIMjeTk to help fund Gabbie's legal support to fight this case. pic.twitter.com/P7ciFPl3cj — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) October 12, 2022

Gabbie explained how the incident changed her view of policing and stressed the importance of receiving help through the StandWithGabbie.co.uk crowdfund.

“No, I definitely can't trust anyone in the law enforcement anymore, not that I really could before anyway,” she told Smiles. “If it wasn't for us getting help from people online today then we'd have no idea what would happen if we didn't have this fund page.”

With the case being dragged out for more than a year and a half, Julie told Smiles how stressful this looming court date has been.

“It's really stressful having it hanging over our heads all this time,” Julie said. “If someone wasn't aware of the story, it's hard for me to try and explain my side,” she continued, pointing out that people tend to side with government officials.

Today's appearance in Aberdeen court was very brief, however. After a quick in-and-out, Smiles once again caught up with the Burnetts.

With no decision made, Julie lamented that she was hopeful for a conclusive result today. Instead, a verdict will have to wait until the new year. “It's really quite stressful,” Julie told Smiles.

After a brief appearance in court Callum Smiles (@CSmiles_News) caught up with Julie and Gabbie Burnett outside of court to discuss today’s events.



To help support Gabbie and make this a fair fight please donate at https://t.co/sLaSIMjeTk. pic.twitter.com/b0M1Xj8tfm — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) October 12, 2022

While the adjournment could be a sign of a positive result, Gabbie told Smiles that she is “less confident” in the justice system.

“I don't feel like anything's on our side right,” a disappointed Julie said. “Especially with the law.”

After the adjournment of Gabbie Burnett case in Aberdeen, Callum Smiles (@CSmiles_News) reflects on the day’s events and why this case of Coronavirus policing is so important.



To help support Gabbie and make this a fair fight please donate at https://t.co/sLaSIMjeTk pic.twitter.com/D0RVr0CLZO — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) October 12, 2022

In wrapping up the day, Smiles shared his thoughts on what had transpired. “This is an example of the Coronavirus Act being abused — and it could be abused again,” Smiles opined.

If you want to help the Burnetts continue to fight this egregious charge, or if you just want to follow along with their story, visit StandWithGabbie.co.uk.