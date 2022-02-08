Rebel News Banner Ad - Miss Understood

Coutts border crossing attracts 10,000 truckers on weekend

Last Saturday roughly 10,000 truckers gathered to participate in a slow roll at the Coutts/Sweet Grass border in protest of the mandates.

Remove Ads

Last Saturday roughly 10,000 truckers gathered to participate in a slow roll at the Coutts/Sweet Grass border in protest of the mandates.

About 300 stayed behind and ended up blocking the border to attract the attention of the government.

The border opened after an act of good faith following negotiations regarding a RCMP checkpoint restricting medicine, food and fuel to the peaceful protestors.

Since the checkpoint began, thousands of supporters have gathered in Milk River in hopes to reach Coutts and protest with the truckers.

The negotiations abruptly ended the minute council arrived, Chad Williamson who is being crowdfunded at truckerlawyer.ca. The police essentially said, move or be arrested.

Following that, there was a standoff between truckers and RCMP that resulted in a retreat from the police and bought a few extra days for the truckers.

The most recent development was farmers who rolled in late last night, circumventing the Milk River checkpoint. These farmers by everyone's surprise took matters in their own hands and blocked the border again.

The border opened early this morning, which tells us the protestors are in a game of chess with the government - both showing the other what moves are still left in this everlasting situation.

If you want to support our journalism head to ConvoyReports.com and if you want to support the truckers in their legal defence head to TruckerLawyer.ca.

Alberta Canada Convoy Reports Freedom Truckers
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.