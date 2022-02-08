Coutts border crossing attracts 10,000 truckers on weekend

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Last Saturday roughly 10,000 truckers gathered to participate in a slow roll at the Coutts/Sweet Grass border in protest of the mandates.

About 300 stayed behind and ended up blocking the border to attract the attention of the government.

Here is a view of the convoy in windy Coutts, Alberta.



Hundreds of truckers and supporters have blocked entry to CAN/US borders in protest of the mandates, ALL mandates.@SydFizzard and I are taking a power nap before returning the morning.



More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/qFb8Jhs403 — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

The border opened after an act of good faith following negotiations regarding a RCMP checkpoint restricting medicine, food and fuel to the peaceful protestors.

Update: Negotiations have started, the protestors are wondering why the mainstream media can pass RCMP checkpoints but their food and water can't.



Rebel News was mentioned as the only news outlet they want here.



More at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/nWIstcklUH — K2 (@kiansimone44) January 31, 2022

Since the checkpoint began, thousands of supporters have gathered in Milk River in hopes to reach Coutts and protest with the truckers.

BREAKING: The RCMP checkpoint in Milk River, Alberta is jam packed with HUNDREDS of supporters who can't get through to Coutts.



The truckers inside the blockade need your help, donate to their legal defence at https://t.co/HejJhb4xFA pic.twitter.com/6U0yDeEfnn — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 3, 2022

The negotiations abruptly ended the minute council arrived, Chad Williamson who is being crowdfunded at truckerlawyer.ca. The police essentially said, move or be arrested.

Update: fourth and what seems a final negotiation has begun.



Move or be arrested is the demand



Help support their defence at https://t.co/HejJhb4xFA



1/2 pic.twitter.com/GZpUVYqIXz — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 1, 2022

Following that, there was a standoff between truckers and RCMP that resulted in a retreat from the police and bought a few extra days for the truckers.

RCMP RETREATS AS TRUCKERS MOVE FORWARD. pic.twitter.com/2pp4UEwlLY — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 1, 2022

The most recent development was farmers who rolled in late last night, circumventing the Milk River checkpoint. These farmers by everyone's surprise took matters in their own hands and blocked the border again.

BREAKING: The farmers have blocked the border in Coutts.



Stay updated at https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/XzunwKrgSq — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 8, 2022

The border opened early this morning, which tells us the protestors are in a game of chess with the government - both showing the other what moves are still left in this everlasting situation.

Windy morning here in Coutts.



The border has since opened from last nights tractor blockade - as it seems it was a signal to the government that the protestors still have the upper hand.



They want mandates lifted.



Help them in their legal defence at https://t.co/HejJhaNuDA pic.twitter.com/LsXUN2lppt — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 8, 2022

If you want to support our journalism head to ConvoyReports.com and if you want to support the truckers in their legal defence head to TruckerLawyer.ca.