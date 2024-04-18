Coutts Three hold steadfast in beliefs after guilty verdict delivered

The three men were found guilty of mischief over $5000 for their involvement in the 2022 Coutts border protest.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 18, 2024
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik joined the show to discuss the trial of the Coutts Three after a guilty verdict was delivered in Lethbridge Tuesday evening.

A jury found Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk, and George Janzen guilty of mischief over $5,000 after the Crown alleged the three men were "leaders" of the Coutts protest. Their first sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 22, and carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

The 2022 Coutts border protest, which blocked traffic heading in both directions near the Coutts-Sweetgrass Canada-U.S. border crossing, saw dozens of demonstrators unite in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions and government overreach.

The peaceful anti-mandate demonstration halted millions of dollars in trade and contributed to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta, proving to be one of the most impactful protests Canada has seen in decades.

Following the verdict, the defendants told Rebel News their Coutts protest was justified, as they opposed a tyrannical government violating the constitutional rights and freedoms of Canadians. 

Huigenbos maintained the distinction between legality and morality, noting that the two concepts are not synonymous.

