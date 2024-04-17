Coutts Three face up to ten years in prison for protesting 'tyrannical government'

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Tonight, Ezra interviews Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik on the Coutts Three ruling.

A Lethbridge jury found Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk, and George Janzen guilty of mischief over $5,000 on Tuesday. Their first sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 22, and carries a maximum penalty of ten years imprisonment.

The twelve jurors unanimously found each of the defendants guilty for unlawfully obstructing public access to property, specifically Alberta Highway 4.

Huigenbos, Van Herk and Janzen were charged for their involvement in the 2022 Coutts protest, which blocked traffic heading in both directions near the Coutts-Sweetgrass Canada-U.S. border crossing.

BREAKING: Coutts 3 found guilty of mischief



Guilty verdict for anti-lockdown demonstrators convicted of mischief for their involvement in the February 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alberta.https://t.co/Ra5Tz9Bpp1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 17, 2024

The Coutts border protest and blockade took place concurrently with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. The demonstrations remained peaceful but incorporated civil disobedience in opposition to COVID mandates imposed by the federal government.

Following the verdict, the defendants told Rebel News their Coutts protest was justified, as they opposed a tyrannical government violating the constitutional rights and freedoms of Canadians.

Huigenbos maintained the distinction between legality and morality, noting that the two concepts are not synonymous.