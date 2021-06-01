LIVE UPDATES: Rebel News in court to challenge unconstitutional COVID jail system

Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands

Today in federal court in Toronto, lawyers for Rebel News, alongside lawyers from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, are suing the federal government to put an end to Justin Trudeau's illegal and unconstitutional COVID jail system.

Sheila Gunn Reid is live tweeting the court proceedings now.

(10:09am ET)

JCCF is in Federal court this morning and Rebel News is in Federal court this afternoon to challenge Trudeau's covid jails on a constitutional basis.

I'll be live tweeting and doing my best to keep up!

Chief Justice Paul Crampton is hearing arguments. Expected to last 3 days.

JCCF is starting arguments. JCCF lawyer Henna [Parmar] is going through the orders in council that created the covid jail system.

Currently going through the covid testing requirements, OICs that mandated prebooking of hotels upon arrival to Canada.

[Parmar] is detailing how people who are exposed to covid, symptomatic, or asymptomatic but refuse a test upon arrival may be sent to a DQF.

DQF (designated quarantine facility)

JCCF is is challenging the parts of the law that force people to quarantine some place other than their home. Wants the sections of the the OICs that led to the detentions of their clients unconstitutional.

Ms [Parmar] is now making submissions on the status is her clients. All of her clients, Canadian citizens, left the country under one set of rules, and went they left, the rules changed.

JCCF Applicants: Barbara Spencer, Sabry Belhouchet, Blain Gowing, Dennis Ward, Reid Nehring, Cindy Crane, Denise Thomson, Norman Thomson, and Michel Lafontaine, Steven Duesing and Nicole Mathis.

Mr Thomson is a water bomber pilot. An essential worker. He was still detained in a covid jail.

Mr Ward was out of the country for dental surgery, so exempt. He was still detained in a covid jail.

Nicole Mathis was detained in Calgary uppn returning to the county after church work. She was taken to a covid jail and her family didn't know where she was.

[Parmar]: "Affording those charged with the most heinous crimes more rights than innocent citizens should outrage..."

JCCF is challenging the Covid jails on Sct 12. Two criteria must be met: 1st that the applicant is subject to treatment and punishment at the hands of the state. 2nd that the punishment is cruel and unusual.