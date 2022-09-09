COVID-zero enthusiast investigated for alleged sexual abuse of five students

Instagram / ﻿﻿﻿ryanimgrund

It’s been a rough week for the COVID-zero zealots.

First, Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth comes unhinged during a live debate. Now, self-identified biostatistician, high-school teacher and self-proclaimed COVID expert Ryan Imgrund has court proceedings launched against him.

The filings with the Ontario College of Teachers show alarming claims.

This is unsurprising for many coming who have denounced the abusive Twitter account of Imgrund that tweets things like it being “time to hunt for COVID minimizers.”

While the mainstream media parroted his faulty COVID models and fear porn for the better part of a year, he continually claimed to care about student safety.

Yet his allegations paint a different picture.

Talk of the accusations saw Imgrund suspended from his teaching position in April of this year. In June, his teaching status was formally marked as “cancelled – resigned.”

It notes that he has yet to complete a mandatory Sexual Abuse Prevention Program.

At the time of the allegations, Imgrund was employed by the York Catholic District School Board as a department head at a school in Newmarket, Ontario.

He coached some sort of sports team while there.

The court filings list the accounts of five girls – all of whom were coached by Imgrund and three of which were also students in his class.

Allegations of sexual, emotional and psychological abuse abound such as:

“while practicing along with Student 1, 2 and/or 3,” Imgrund “used a technique requiring the students to push their buttocks up against him.”

It’s alleged that he wanted to dress up as one of the victims for Hallowe’en — requesting her team shirt and shorts.

It’s creepy. Especially coming from someone who claimed to uphold the safety of students while quite possibly putting them at risk of much worse all along.

Stay tuned for updates.