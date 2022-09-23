Cowards! HDSB trustees run away when asked about Kayla Lemieux at board meeting

By David Menzies PETITION: No Fetish Teachers The HDSB and the Director of Education, Curtis Ennis, should be fired for allowing a female-identifying shop teacher to wear enormous fake breasts that are barely contained by see-through blouses while teaching. 170 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure By David Menzies Email the Halton District School Board Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Halton District School Board of Trustees telling them to implement a dress code for teachers, fire the Director of Education, and resign from the HDSB. Send an email

On Wednesday evening, the educrats who make up the Halton District School Board had their regular meeting in Burlington, Ontario. Can you possibly guess what item was not on the agenda?

That would be the ongoing situation regarding a vulgar cross-dressing teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School, a story that has generated media attention the world over from the U.K. to India. (Note: barely any mainstream media attention in Canada, mind you. While the domestic taxpayer-funded uber-woke journalists embrace radical transgenderism, they’re not so sure how to handle Mr. Lemieux given his penchant for wearing enormous fake breasts that are barely contained by his see-through blouses; thus, they have mostly ignored the story. Shameful.)

But there is another angle to this saga. The Lemieux story broke last week and was in the news cycle for several days. Unfortunately, there was some misinformation being circulated. Somehow, another teacher at Oakville Trafalgar, Mr. Stephen Hanna, was wrongfully identified as being one and the same as Mr. Lemieux when in fact they are two completely different individuals. Indeed, we’ve been informed that Hanna is a good man and a good teacher — and 100 per cent biological male.

Yet, it was not until late Monday night that the HDSB corrected the record regarding this error.

READ MORE: Identity crisis? Searching for Kayla Lemieux, the shop teacher with giant prosthetic breasts

But why?

HDSB staff had ample opportunity to correct the misinformation. We spoke to and emailed and left voicemails with numerous HDSB senior staff, ranging from trustee Margo Shuttleworth to the Director of Education, Curtis Ennis He/Him. We referred to the cos-play shop teacher, Lemieux, several times as “Mr. Hanna” — and not once did anyone with the HDSB nor the school itself clarify the mistake.

It was only at 10:18 p.m. last Monday night that Heather Francey, the HDSB’s Manager of Communications (who seems to have enormous trouble communicating) sent us an email informing us that Hanna and Lemieux are indeed two different people.

But again, why did the HDSB not correct the record earlier, especially when repeatedly asked?

Was it laziness? Was it incompetence? Was it maliciousness — i.e., did the HDSB want the misinformation to be reported so as to attack the credibility of media outlets that thought Hanna and Lemieux were one and the same? Quite frankly, when it comes to communications, the HDSB is an absolute disgrace.

So it was that on Wednesday evening we ventured out to the headquarters of the HDSB in Burlington to seek answers at a board meeting. After a mind-numbingly boring presentation, question period followed. But when we asked our query, Dr. Shuttleworth repeatedly banged her gavel and yelled that we were “out of order.”

When we restated the question, the entire membership of the HDSB FLED the room!

READ MORE: Oakville high school employing viral tech teacher hides faculty listings

Who do these educrats think they are? There were parents in attendance seeking answers regarding the ongoing circus at Oakville Trafalgar High School. And the people meant to serve these parents refused to be transparent and provide answers to important questions regarding Mr. Lemieux? Even though it is these taxpaying parents who pay the salaries of the HDSB staffers?

Outrageous.

Check out all of our coverage of Kayla Lemieux here.