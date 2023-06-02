D.C. public library hosts children's Pride parade for LGBTQ kids ages '0-18'

E-transfer (Canada):

According to an event flyer, the D.C. Public Library system has organized a "Children's Pride Parade" scheduled for Saturday, which will welcome individuals between the ages of "0-18."

The parade will be a “celebration of diversity and inclusion, particularly the diversity of gender and sexuality,” according to a flier by The Daily Signal. The event is being hosted by the Georgetown, Palisades, and Tenley branches of the D.C. Public Library.

“The parade is for LGBTQ kids and families, signaling that their community supports them,” said media relations manager George Williams. “The event does not require registration, so we do not have an estimate of how many people will attend. The program will not include any speakers.”

NEW: DC Public Library will host a Children’s Pride Parade this weekend "for ALL kids to signal that their community supports them being themselves, regardless of their gender or sexuality."



One of the parade's themes: ‘Be-YOU-tiful!'https://t.co/80jPvyL77R — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 1, 2023

“The parade is for ALL kids to signal that their community supports them being themselves, regardless of their gender or sexuality,” a notice for the parade states. “One of the parade themes is ‘Be-YOU-tiful!’ For LGBTQ kids, kids who want to be allies, and kids who haven’t figured that all out yet, the parade will signal that their families, school and community joyfully accept their full identity — whatever that may be. We want this to be an event for every family, not just ones that already know they have members that are LGBTQIA+.”

The flier states that many kids are “coming out” at younger ages. “A Pride event especially for kids, many of whom are coming out at younger ages,” a section of the flier under “goals” reads.

It is also described as “an opportunity for local schools and community groups to show they support LGBTQ youth and families.”

Other events advertised included a storytime with Chasten Buttigieg for “adults of all ages, parents, and kids” to hear him talk about “his experience coming out and his journey to finding acceptance and self-love; and how to support younger generations.”

The discussion focused on the young adult adaptation of his memoir “I Have Something To Tell You,” and was hosted by NPR reporter Ari Shapiro.

The library will also be providing kits to “make a Rainbow Wand to celebrate Pride month!”