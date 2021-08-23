DAILY | O'Toole on Vaxx Passports, Aussie Protests, Mocha in BC
Andrew Chapados and Mocha Bezirgan are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- O'Toole: Conservatives will support unvaccinated travellers, respect provincial COVID passports
- WATCH: Huge family-friendly march for freedom in Brisbane this past weekend
- Trudeau dodges important question about firing unvaccinated health care workers in BC
- Global News journo caught in fake news lie over Trudeau’s blocked campaign bus
- COVID “Karen” harasses our social media lead Yanky Pollak in Florida
Read our plan for covering the 2021 election campaign and help by chipping in to support our coverage by visiting RealReporters.ca. Thank you!
