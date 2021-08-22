O'Toole: Conservatives will support unvaccinated travellers, respect provincial COVID passports

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1080 Donors

Mr. Erin O'Toole, the Conservative Party of Canada leader attended an event at the restaurant 737 in Quebec on August 18 to meet with his supporters.

No one asked me who I was and so I was able to fit in successfully.

With the refusal, the same morning, to attend the press conference and then a categorical refusal to attend the other events hosted by the Conservatives, I still feared a refusal on their part.

I wanted to point out that Rebel News was not what the Conservatives speculate about us, and that we would not disturb the events, if they let us attend.

Since O'Toole did not know who I was, he answered my questions and all respectfully.

Once again, the actions against Rebel News remain unfounded.