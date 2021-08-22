Global News journo caught in fake news lie over Trudeau’s blocked campaign bus

David Akin, chief political correspondent for Global News, tweeted Saturday to deny Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's campaign bus was blockaded by protesters in British Columbia. Akin labelled a clip of the incident posted to social media by environmental activists, Dog Wood Initiative, “Fake News.” Rebel News had earlier posted footage of the bus being blocked from leaving.  

Trudeau was in Victoria, B.C., for an August 19 campaign stop. Rebel News Chief Videographer Mocha Bezirgan was at the event where he captured video of the Liberal campaign bus being physically blockaded by Indigenous rights protesters and heckling Trudeau as he entered the bus after the rally wrapped up.

The blockade resulted in the prime minister being evacuated from the bus after at least an approximate 30-minute delay. Trudeau left the bus wearing a black jacket and was escorted back into the event area with his personal RCMP security detail following suit.

The full video report is coming soon, however, the written report was published just hours after the incident, along with supporting video. You can read it here in full.

On Saturday, bailout-recipient journalist for Global News, David Akin, tweeted that reports of Trudeau’s bus being blockaded was “complete fake news,” adding that the campaign bus was “not blocked ever.”

In response, Mocha Bezirgan published a long-form video time lapse from his two-camera shoot. His video documented the protest which disrupted the Liberal campaign bus for around 30 minutes.

Other Rebel reporters chimed in on Akin's remarks.

Bezirgan finally asked where Akin was on that day and why Akin didn't come outside of the Liberal media bus to report on the news himself.

Go to RealReporters.ca if you want to support Rebel's coverage of the election. You know you will get stories what the corporate press won't report on.

