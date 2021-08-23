WATCH: Huge family-friendly march for freedom in Brisbane this past weekend
While police were firing rubber bullets, pepper-spraying and tear-gassing protesters in Melbourne, thousands peacefully rallied in Brisbane.
For the first time, Rebel News sent a team to cover the story from the Queensland capital.
Yasmin Sawyer joined the family-friendly march on Brisbane's CBD, protesting for freedom.
As expected, the story Yassim filed paints a very different picture to what we saw in the mainstream media.
Rebel News hopes to make the other side of the story known every time in Brisbane with a local team.
If you like Yasmin's first report and want to see a Rebel News bureau in Brisbane, please donate what you can to BrisbaneReporters.com
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
Brisbane Reporters
Have you had enough of the MSM controlling the narrative? Help fund a Rebel News bureau in Brisbane, Australia!Donate
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.