WATCH: Huge family-friendly march for freedom in Brisbane this past weekend

For the first time, Rebel News sent a team to cover the story from the Queensland capital.

Yasmin Sawyer joined the family-friendly march on Brisbane's CBD, protesting for freedom.

As expected, the story Yassim filed paints a very different picture to what we saw in the mainstream media.

Rebel News hopes to make the other side of the story known every time in Brisbane with a local team.

