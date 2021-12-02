DAILY | Unvaxxed? At MY Christmas Party?
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Evidence abounds of China's interference in Canadian elections
- UCP calls out Rachel Notley for use of bad words
- ON Union considers giving black employees extra time off
- Canadaland report on federal funding for media orgs
- Report: majority of Canadians unwilling to let unvaxed fam over
- Florida Health releases excellent video on general health
- EU chief says "time to consider compulsory jabs"
- IMAGE: Good pals with Pfizer CEO
- Germany imposed a nationwide lockdown on unvaccinated this morning
- VIDEO: German hair dressers being accosted for papers
- VIDEO: Diners being accosted for papers
- AUS: Dan Andrews bill passes
- Fun video of of hair dressers giving free haircuts to unvaccinated people who can't enter salons
- VIDEO: Tony Fauci hypocrisy on testing requirements
