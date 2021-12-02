Pandemic powers bill PASSES to give Dan Andrews dictator-like control

By Avi Yemini SIGN THE PETITION: Kill Dan's Bill Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. 122,733 signatures

The Victorian Government’s highly contentious pandemic powers laws have officially passed the upper house of state parliament.

The controversial legislation gives the Daniel Andrews' government the ultimate authority to declare pandemics and issue public health orders once the state of emergency powers expire on December 15.

The Pandemic Bill has now passed despite our best efforts to stop it. It’s not what we wanted, but I think the resistance to the bill made the final product less terrible. This isn’t over. Now we double our efforts to stop mandates and passports. — David Limbrick MP 🌸 (@_davidlimbrick) December 2, 2021

So we are done and the pandemic bill has passed. The government had the numbers. Now we need to change those numbers come the election in November. — Tim Quilty MP🌸 (@TimQMLCNorthVic) December 2, 2021

#BREAKING: Dan Andrews’ anti-democratic Pandemic Bill has now passed.



Now it’s up to the governor to WITHHOLD royal assent.



She can stop the tyrant.



It’s her job.



SIGN NOW: https://t.co/CmEAFFCovU — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) December 2, 2021

The new laws were cemented into place with the help of Transport Matters MP Rod Barton who chose to stand with the government after intense debate both inside and outside parliament.

The bill passed 20 votes to 18, with the support of four crossbenchers: Andy Meddick, of the Animal Justice Party, Greens leader Samantha Ratnam, Reason Party’s Fiona Patten and Barton.

The "Pandemic Bill" has passed, 20-18 in the Upper House thanks to the support of the Andrews 4. In the minds of many Victorians these faces will forever be linked to this bill. Will history judge them kindly? pic.twitter.com/6S9VkaB3e9 — real Rukshan (@therealrukshan) December 2, 2021

The proposed laws were the focus of intense public debate over the past month, and central to a series of protest rallies in Melbourne’s CBD.

It comes after days of debate, weeks of huge protest, vocal public discontent and a marathon sitting that lasted 21 hours to pass several amendments.

Victoria will be the first state in Australia to have pandemic specific legislation.

The sweeping powers handed to the Andrews' government include the ability to bring in new restrictions at will and are backed by extraordinary fines for non-compliance, including:

$21,909 FINE: For breaching a pandemic order, such as not wearing a mask, breaking a movement limit, attending an illegal protest or a gathering, refusing to get tested or failing to show identification

For breaching a pandemic order, such as not wearing a mask, breaking a movement limit, attending an illegal protest or a gathering, refusing to get tested or failing to show identification $90,870 FINE: For aggravated offences and breaches that 'cause a serious risk to the health of another individual' such as going to work when infectious

For aggravated offences and breaches that 'cause a serious risk to the health of another individual' such as going to work when infectious $109,044 FINE: For businesses breaking rules, including failing to make sure customers check-in or show proof of vaccine status

For businesses breaking rules, including failing to make sure customers check-in or show proof of vaccine status $454,350 FINE: For an 'aggravated' offence by a business such as encouraging customers to flout lockdown rules

The parts of the Bill that have caused the most concern to QCs and human rights advocates remain unchanged.