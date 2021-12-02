Pandemic powers bill PASSES to give Dan Andrews dictator-like control

After days of debate, weeks of protest and a marathon sitting at parliament: The Premier finally gets his way

  • By Rebel News
  • December 02, 2021
The Victorian Government’s highly contentious pandemic powers laws have officially passed the upper house of state parliament.

The controversial legislation gives the Daniel Andrews' government the ultimate authority to declare pandemics and issue public health orders once the state of emergency powers expire on December 15.

The new laws were cemented into place with the help of Transport Matters MP Rod Barton who chose to stand with the government after intense debate both inside and outside parliament.

The bill passed 20 votes to 18, with the support of four crossbenchers: Andy Meddick, of the Animal Justice Party, Greens leader Samantha Ratnam, Reason Party’s Fiona Patten and Barton.

The proposed laws were the focus of intense public debate over the past month, and central to a series of protest rallies in Melbourne’s CBD.

It comes after days of debate, weeks of huge protest, vocal public discontent and a marathon sitting that lasted 21 hours to pass several amendments.

Victoria will be the first state in Australia to have pandemic specific legislation.

The sweeping powers handed to the Andrews' government include the ability to bring in new restrictions at will and are backed by extraordinary fines for non-compliance, including:

  • $21,909 FINE: For breaching a pandemic order, such as not wearing a mask, breaking a movement limit, attending an illegal protest or a gathering, refusing to get tested or failing to show identification
  • $90,870 FINE: For aggravated offences and breaches that 'cause a serious risk to the health of another individual' such as going to work when infectious
  • $109,044 FINE: For businesses breaking rules, including failing to make sure customers check-in or show proof of vaccine status
  • $454,350 FINE: For an 'aggravated' offence by a business such as encouraging customers to flout lockdown rules

The parts of the Bill that have caused the most concern to QCs and human rights advocates remain unchanged.

