DAILY | Are the convoy protests working?
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
Show Notes
- Prime Minister Trudeau was out of quarantine and back in the House of Commons last night
- And he's back saying Trudeau things, like the Freedom Convoy is "trying to blockade our economy, our democracy"
- Trudeau was also calling for more policing
- Speaking of police, they violently arrested an old man yesterday in Ottawa
- Toronto Sun reporter Joe Warmington said the man was 4'10" and 78-years-old
- The aggressive policing is directed at anyone carrying cans of fuel
- A new blockade has popped up in Windsor
- Alberta's Premier Jason Kenney is making an announcement today about restrictions
- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is doing the same — Kelly Lamb joins to discuss
- Pastor Artur Pawlowski was arrested in another SWAT-style takedown
- Quebec — yes, even Quebec — could start lifting restrictions this weekend
- A Liberal MP — yes, even a Quebec Liberal MP — made public statements against Prime Minister Trudeau, vaccine mandates and divisive politics
- By Rebel News
