DAILY | Two Rebel Arrests! Menzies at CPC Event, Avi's Security In Australia
Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Odysee now has a tipping function in US Dollars!
You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
Ezra will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, and Tips from users on Odysee!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- David Menzies was arrested at a Conservative Party event featuring outgoing Thornhill MP Peter Kent and new candidate Melissa Lantsman
- Neil Oliver on GB News: “We are in a version of an abusive relationship with our leaders.”
- From Avi Yemini: Police VIOLENTLY ARREST Rebel security at Freedom Day protest
- Premier of Victoria Dan Andrews: “I don’t know what half of them are protesting against.” Reporter: “You.”
- Vaccinated and unvaccinated lines popping up in Canadian airports
With all the attempts to censor us by Big Tech and even our own government, the risk of being deplatformed from YouTube, Facebook or Twitter is greater than ever!
SIGN UP: Tell us your name and email address by completing the form below, that way we can contact you when we're shut down by visiting AfterYouTube.com.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.